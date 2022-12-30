What a privilege to see after you, my friend. His talent is a school that every player should go through. His legacy transcends generations. And it is like that he will continue to live. Today and always, we will celebrate you.

Obliged, Pele. rest in peace https://t.co/xslUl3VO5h pic.twitter.com/iUG2Igo4FY

— Ronaldo Nazário (@Ronaldo) December 29, 2022