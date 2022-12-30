Pelé has left us. On Thursday, December 29, the sad news of the death of O Rey in Sao Paulo was confirmed, after a long fight against colon cancer. The great soccer stars, present and past, did not hesitate to pay their respects to one of the greatest players in the history of soccer, and social networks were quickly filled with messages in his honor.
These are just some of the expressions of affection that footballers, former players and the club of his life, Santos, have wanted to share on their social networks.
“What a privilege to come after you, my friend. Your talent is a school that every player should go through. His legacy transcends generations. And this is how you will live. Today and always, we will celebrate you. Thanks, Pele. Rest in peace”, were Ronaldo’s words.
“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. They read that sentence somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé, soccer was just a sport. Pelé It changed everything.”He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to the blacks and, above all: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil raised their status thanks to the King! He left, but his magic Pelé is ETERNAL!!”, was Neymar’s message.
“My deepest condolences to all of Brazil and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire world of football is embracing at this time. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love that you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment that we shared even in the distance. He will never be forgotten and the memory of him will live forever in each and every football lover. Rest in peace King Pelé ”, Cristiano Ronaldo published on his Instagram.
“The king of soccer has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. DEP KING”.
“Football has lost the greatest player in its history today and I have lost a unique friend. Football will be yours forever. Rest in peace Pelé”,
