Dhe former Brazilian football star Robinho (37) has to serve a nine-year prison sentence in Italy for rape. The Supreme Court of Cassation in Rome rejected an appeal by the former world-class striker against a second-instance verdict on Wednesday, the verdict is final and can no longer be appealed.

Robinho is said to have been involved in the gang rape of a 23-year-old in Milan in 2013. The accused himself was not present at the hearing and the verdict in Rome, he was also found guilty in absentia in 2017. Italy is now expected to request Robinho’s extradition from Brazil.

The Brazilian returned to his home country after the incident. He had to leave his local club Santos in October 2020 under pressure from the sponsors after the Brazilian television station Globo Sports published excerpts from a recording by the Italian public prosecutor from an interrogation of Robinho. In it, the soccer player apparently says: “I laugh because I don’t care. The woman was totally drunk. She doesn’t even know what happened.”

Robinho was Brazilian champion with FC Santos, Spanish champion with Real Madrid and won the Scudetto in Italy with AC Milan. He also won championship honors in Turkey (Basaksehir Istanbul) and China (Guangzhou Evergrande). He also played 100 international matches and won the 2007 Copa America with Brazil.