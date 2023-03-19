Juan Pablo Alba is the man of the moment in Colombian soccer. The referee who sent off six soccer players this Saturday in the match between La Equidad and Unión Magdalena is the target of various criticisms from players, journalists and fans for his performance in the match in question.

“The referee Juan Pablo Alba, total arrogance, total enlargement (…) We are literally ending our football, constructive criticism. It’s game after game, there is no improvement even with the VAR”said Alexander Mejía, axis of the Magdalena Union, after the game.And, after his words, the background of Judge Alba echoed. One, as EL TIEMPO was able to learn, quite strange and controversial.

The background of the questioned referee

As ex-referee Harold Perilla told this newspaper, Juan Pablo Alba is the personal lawyer of Imer Machadodirector of the Arbitration Commission of Colombian professional soccer, in the case that the latter faces for alleged sexual harassment against Perilla and other national judges.

Likewise, Alba would also be Judge Fifa’s lawyer Nicolás Gallo in a case that pits the latter against Perilla for libel and slander.

In fact, sources within the Colombian arbitration system assure that Alba had taken a long time to pass his physical tests, completing them only last Friday, and even so, he was appointed by the team led by Machado.

Questioned by EL TIEMPO, Ímer Machado preferred not to answer after reading the related questions that this newspaper sent him by electronic means.

Alba’s figures

Alba He debuted in A on April 16, 2021 and that year he whistled five games.

Last year, during the first semester he had no activity. Then, in the second semester, he participated in nine meetings.

This 2023 had not whistled and they gave him Alianza-Pasto, postponed from the second date, on March 9. The one of Equity vs. Unión was his second game of the year.

Complaints for harassment in Colombian arbitration

The complaints made at the time by former referee Harold Perilla, who has insisted that Óscar Julián Ruiz and Ímer Machado harassed various refereeswere archived by the Prosecutor’s Office in August 2020, but the Colombian Football Federation issued a statement a year ago on the matter.

“Regarding the allegations of alleged conduct of injury or endangering the freedom or sexual integrity of a third party by Mr. Ímer Lemuel Machado Barrera, by order of August 12, 2020, the Disciplinary Commission of the Colombian Football Federation opened official letter, preliminary investigation,” the statement read.

“By virtue of the foregoing, the complainant was summoned so that, if it was of interest, he could give testimony and provide evidence that would allow him to continue with the disciplinary action.”the text said.

However, the entity warned that since the alleged interested party did not appear and after attending to the superior and other complementary norms, “as well as the filing of the investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the case was concluded before the procedural impossibility of continuing with it,” he said.

Lastly, the statement stated that “this action was carried out within the framework of the mission and competence of the entity and the Disciplinary Commission” (sic).

