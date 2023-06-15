FIFA forced players of all teams to undergo genital examination at the 2011 World Cup to prove they were womendenounced former Swedish international Nilla Fischer in her recently published biography.

Soccer players were forced to show their private parts

In “Jag sa inte ens hälften” (I didn’t say half of it), Fischer assured that Fifa ordered the players to undergo this type of test after rumors arose that there were men on the list of Equatorial Guinea in Germany 2011.

“When I heard about the surprising demand, I fumed. In the middle of a World Cup, the Fifa bigwigs want us to show our genitals. They told us not to shave ‘down there’ for the next few days and then show them.” to the doctor. No one understands it, but we do what they ask and wonder what’s going on.”Fisher writes.

The exam was carried out by a physiotherapist, while the doctor turned his back, according to the former player, who describes the experience, which was never repeated, as “unpleasant” and “humiliating”.

“The way it was done was excessive. I think that was why none of the

players has counted so far. We realized that it would only be talked about. As I write in the book, it was not pleasant at all”Fischer told the Swedish media.

🗨️ “They told us to show them our genitals.” 🇸🇪 It is one of the confessions of Nilla Fischer, former player of the Swedish team for the 2011 World Cup. 😨 A nasty process was carried out to prove that they were women. His testimony is terrifying. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/5SlOBIXFT6 — Relay (@relay) June 14, 2023

The then doctor of the Swedish women’s team, Mats Börjesson, confirmed what happenedalthough he assures that it was done before the World Cup and that there was no bad intention.

“Fifa does not do these things in bad faith. The sport has tried to do justice to the girls, so that it is not necessary to train you a lifetime and then you find yourself with something that is an absurd advantage”Börjesson told the newspaper ‘Aftonblade’ in reference to the possible inclusion of camouflaged men in women’s teams. Fischer, 38, was capped 194 times with the Swedish team between 2001 and 2022 and participated in four World Cups and three Olympic Games.

EFE