Quincy Promes, Spartak Moscow footballer and former Sevilla player, is being prosecuted in the Netherlands for the alleged importation of more than 1,300 kilos of cocaine intercepted in two shipments in the Belgian port of Antwerp at the end of January 2020, the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office reported on Tuesday.

Soccer player prosecuted for millionaire importation of cocaine

Photo: EFE. fernando villar

These are two shipments of cocaine, one of about 650 kilos and the other of 713 kilos, which were intercepted by the Belgian port authorities more than three years ago, a drug trafficking operation in which the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office implicates the footballer, as explained by the local newspaper het parool and later confirmed by the Public Ministry of the Netherlands.

The former Ajax player and international with the Netherlands is suspected of drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization in a judicial proceeding whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Monday, a day in which the explanations of his lawyer, Robert Malevicz, on this case will also be heard.

❌🇳🇱 Quincy Promes, former Ajax player, PROSECUTED for importing more than 1300 kilos of cocaine at parties in Amsterdam worth €75M. In 2020, he was suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization. 😳 Via @US. pic.twitter.com/bLtlocbh4s — Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) May 30, 2023

Promes’s record

At the middle of March, The Dutch Prosecutor’s Office reopened another criminal investigation into this 31-year-old footballer for “serious assault” after stabbing his cousin in the knee at a family party in July 2020although he ruled out the attempted murder because, he noted, there is insufficient evidence to establish that the attacker’s objective was “to kill the victim.”

Promes would have assaulted his cousin with a knife, hitting a tendon and causing “serious knee injuries” and problems walking for a long time, and he still cannot run or squat and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The soccer player has always denied the attack on his cousin, but in telephone conversations tapped by the police he can be heard confessing to the stabbingaccording to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Ajax, the team for which the Dutch international was playing when he was arrested in 2020, sold him two months later to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million euros plus variables, almost half of the 15.7 million plus variables he paid to Sevilla. , in which he played during the 2018/19 season.

