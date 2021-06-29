I was 16 years old, and I was standing with one of my best friends doing a student exchange in Germany.
We had decided to go backpacking in Europe. Apart from getting to know all the European culture that we could, my biggest personal goal was to visit as many football clubs and stadiums in the old continent. A dream come true.
We plot our route: Düsseldorf, Germany – Amsterdam, Holland – Paris, France – Barcelona, Spain, Rome, Italy – Milan, Italy – Munich, Germany, all within 2 weeks, before returning to our respective cities (Düsseldorf and Cologne).
Maybe another day I will tell you about the whole trip, but today I want to tell you about something very strange that happened to us in Lyon, France.
On the way from Paris to Barcelona, we had a mandatory stop at the Lyon Part Dieu Central Station, to change to another train that would take us to Barcelona early the next day.
At least it seemed so. They say that if you want to make laugh God, you have to tell him your plans.
We had to arrive at night and stay at the station resting for a couple of hours to be able to catch the 6.30 AM train and leave. Getting off at the station at 11 PM, we quickly found a place where we could stretch our legs and rest our backs.
Starving, without a weight on me until I get to Barcelona, with the train tickets in my pocket, and to top it all the soda and ñañacas machines were under maintenance. That meant fast required until we reach our destination.
Some policemen from the Part -Dieu Station to inform us that we had to leave the premises and return the next day at 6 AM, which was when the doors were reopening. We did not understand anything, because in their same hours they said that they were open 24 hours a day!
The officers told us that they had nothing to explain to us and that if we do not leave the premises they will have to remove us by force. It was fucking cold, we had nothing to eat, they hadn’t ¨smartphones¨ to find where to go or where to withdraw money from an ATM and to top it off, a cruel snow was coming.
We decided to go for a walk to see what we could find, but all the businesses were closed and the city deserted. Everyone seemed to know about the approaching snowstorm, except for both of them. “bolivianazos“They had just arrived. In the end we had no choice but to sit by the main door of the Part Dieu.
At least we found an empty bottle on the floor with which we began to play soccer, thus keeping our bodies warm and our minds distracted.
30 minutes passed and a car arrives with 2 men armed with sticks to want to enter the Station, when suddenly the Policemen who were inside appear (with 2 Shepherds Germans) to exchange words of all kinds in a challenging tone. We didn’t understand a damn thing. The guys with sticks get in the car and drive off.
What the fuck just happened?
The two policemen come out again, looking at us with a mocking face, and they tell us that we have to get away from the entrance area, at least 100 meters. We still didn’t understand a damn thing.
So there we were, the two of us, 100 meters away, freezing our asses, with intermittent rain and snow, each one with his bag, not knowing what was happening.
In 10 minutes a caravan of a kind of SWAT french movie style Hollywood, and they are installed at the entrance of Part Dieu. I, all curious, I approach one of the policemen to find out what was happening. He grabs my arm and starts throwing a cataract of French words at me that I only understood ¨merd¨. I noticed that I had a tattoo of Olympique de Lyon on his forearm, so I only said one word to him while showing him my thumb: ¨Juninho! ¨. Instantly his face changed from a shoved Frenchman, to a cheerful Frenchman about to shout a goal from Pernambucano.
In forced English he explained that they were transporting a serial killer from Paris, to a prison of Lyon, and with it they were delivering a shipment of new equipment to reinforce the entire police department.
After that Hollywood show, my friend Christian and I sat down again at the entrance to the Train Station.
Yes, we had already been experiencing many things during the trip, and I was not even half the way. About 20 minutes passed, we began to play with a plastic bottle to pass, to raise the body temperature again.
It was fucking cold!
In one of those, Christian kicks the bottle and the wind picks it up and takes it away to the feet of 3 characters on the streets of Lyon.
These guys were from a movie. And not the Hollywood ones, it looked more like a French independent movie where someone ends badly. They were 2 men with insane faces, playing with knives, imitating as if they were stabbing each other.
But what most caught our attention was a girl / lady / entity, we do not know to this day exactly what we saw. She had the body of a girl, with the face of a 70-year-old lady and too many personalities struggling to take control.
He kicked them and lashed them with the knife to such an extent that they got mad at each other and ended up staring at us. When we saw that they approached us, Christian said to me ¨let’s run old man! let’s run!¨, but I am a curious asshole, I noticed that one of the ¨crazy¨ he had on a shirt of the Olympique de Lyon!
He came to a complete stop and hugged me.
The 3 characters started laughing in their madness. Christian didn’t understand a damn thing about what was happening, not a word came out of his mouth. But I understood, and I understood very well. The The language of soccer, among soccer fans, is a unique language, where there may be much in common or much in debate, but the barrier of languages and cultures is erased almost immediately.
We spent the last hour naming historical and fashionable players at that time, they loved that I mentioned to Fontaine, Cantona, Zidane, Djorkaeff, Henry, Trezequet, Platini, Raymond Kopa, etc. They had no idea how a Bolivian could meet his idols. Yes, they knew who he was Etcheverry Y Platini Sanchez, and that filled me with pride.
Finally the Train station opened its doors and we said goodbye with a hug. Christian looks at me and says:
I just laughed and said: Hurry, we’re going to miss the train, and I appreciated that Juninho he knows how to hit a beauty!
The match Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, and the visit to Nou Camp, I’ll tell you another day… ..
For: George Asfura from FutBox Media
