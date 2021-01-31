D.he cult reporter and WDR-2 sports director Sabine Töpperwien is retiring. The 60-year-old has shaped sports journalism like no other woman – and has opened doors for other colleagues. Valentina Maceri (27) too: When Töpperwien commented on her first Bundesliga match live on the radio, the former professional soccer player and today’s “Bild” presenter was not even born.

Töpperwien, the sister of the former ZDF reporter Rolf Töpperwien (70), says today that without your brother she would have broken down because of one or the other criticism.

Valentina Maceri: Ms. Töpperwien, you commented on your first game in 1989, HSV against St. Pauli. Which was more heated: the derby or the reactions to your Bundesliga debut?

Sabine Töpperwien: I would have been surprised if I hadn’t faced a headwind. There were a lot of machos who shouted out loud: “NDR, how can you expect us to do that? Send them home to the stove! ”In any case, my performance on the microphone was not an issue. And we’re talking about 1989, not 1889 (laughs).