It is very difficult to talk about the players who have marked an era in world football, there are many soccer players who delighted the fans of the world and they made a name for themselves in the golden books of the beautiful game. Here we recall some that went down in history.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi with Rodrigo de Paul with the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Photo: Instagram: rodridepaul

Without a doubt, the name of the Argentine star should be in the ranking of the best players in world football in the last two decades. Lionel has managed to break all possible records and has amazed the fans with plays that are impossible to perform.

Messi was key in the best stage in the history of Barcelona in Spain where he conquered all that a player could win. 10 leagues, 8 super cups, 3 Club World Cups, 7 Copas del Rey, 4 Champions and 3 European Super Cups.

The eternal 10 has left his mark after winning 6 Ballons d’Or, one Copa América, 1 Finalissima and the longed for FIFA World Cup which he achieved in Qatar 2022 with the Argentine National Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese has marked an unforgettable era together with Messi, the Portuguese has won titles in England, Portugal, Spain and Italy, leaving his mark on each of the clubs where he played. CR7 has in its showcases 5 Ballon d’Ors, 5 Champions, being the top scorer in the competition.

But the titles do not stop there, Cristiano Ronaldo has a unique record with 7 league titles, 4 cups, 7 super cups, 4 Club World Cups and a European Championship with the Portugal National Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo accumulates five Ballon d’Or trophies.

Ronaldinho

The ‘smile of soccer’ lowered the generation of the beginning of the 21st century with his plays, ‘Dinho’ amazed the football world with pure magic and he is one of the few players to conquer a Champions League, a FIFA World Cup, a Ballon d’Or, a Copa América and a Copa Libertadores.

It was Ronaldinho in 2005 who won both awards. The Ballon d’Or of ‘France Football’ and Fifa’s Best World Player. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Diego Armando Maradona

The ‘Pelusa’ could not be missing from the ranking due to his exploits both on and off the field, the ’10’ became the flag of the Argentine National Team and it was key for the albiceleste to conquer the World Cup in Mexico 86.

Diego Armando Maradona He also went down in history in Italy after leading a team like Napoli to lift 2 Italian League titles and compete hand in hand with the colossi of the north such as Milan Inter and Juventus. In Naples the Argentine is considered a god.

Pele

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

The Brazilian star changed the history of the Brazil’s selection and he was responsible for the people of his country forgetting the famous Maracanazo. Pelé is the maximum legend of the nation of him after raising 3 World Cup titles (1958, 1962 and 1970).

In addition, the eternal 10 managed to succeed with the Santos jacket, the club of his loves with which he won in all the competitions where he played. According to the football books, ‘O rei’ is the sport’s top scorer with 1,282 goals.

Ronaldo Nazario

The ‘Fat’ Ronaldo is undoubtedly the most intimidating number 9 in the world, his power, his starts and his goals made him the best in the world in 1997 and 2002 where He won his two Ballon d’Ors.

Ronaldo Nazario has in his showcases two World Cups, being key in the win against Germany in 2002. In addition, he is the only player in history to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Milan and Inter, teams with historic rivals and where he has special affection and memories.

Johan Cruyff

The Dutchman, a legendary player for Ajax and Barcelona, ​​was runner-up with his team in the 1974 World Cup, which was played in West Germany.

the dutch is responsible for changing the history of football deploying a total football never seen in the world during the 70’s. Johan Cruyff is the symbol of that Dutch National Team that went down in history as the Clockwork Orange.

Zinedine Zidane

It is the elegance and class of football, the Frenchman amazed the fans who saw him lift the World Cup with his country in 1998 with his ‘dance steps’ on the pitch. As for clubs, Zinedine Zidane is the undisputed legend of Juventus of Italy and Real Madridclub with which he established himself in the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach.

franz beckenbauer

The ‘Kaiser’ is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of Germany, his style of play in defense allowed the Teutons to raise the 1974 World Cup. In his country he is the greatest idol of Bayern Minich.

Alfredo Di Stefano

The historic Argentine striker for Real Madrid, Alfredo Di Stéfano, starred in the 1956 film ‘La Saeta Rubia’ in which he played himself.

The Colombian-Argentinean became the first footballer to be a world star thanks to his unique style of play. Di Stéfano marked an indelible history in Millionaires and Real Madrid in the 50s.

With the white team, the historic player managed to win 5 European Cup consecutive, a record which will be very difficult to overcome.

