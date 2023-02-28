Where is the top scorer in the Premier League? Rond Koeman’s choices in his pre-selection. Rewarding Feyenoord players and which attackers deserve a place in the Orange squad? The cup as an emergency route for European football and the Ajax lessons from Ten Hag. Etienne Verhoeff discusses in a new AD Football podcast with Maarten Wijffels.

Brobbey, Douvikas, Pavlidis, Simons. They are the footballers with the most goals in the premier league so far: 11. There is no clear top scorer this season. ,,That is striking” responds Maarten Wijffels. “I had to think back to 2012/2013. Then Siem de Jong was Ajax’s top scorer with 11 goals. And the following year Klaassen and Sigthorsson were both with 10 goals. They became champions with that. You can do that this year too. Brobbey has eleven hits, Kudus nine and the first of Feyenoord, Danilo and Kökçü, have scored eight times.’

While there is still reasonable scoring in the premier league. The sanctuary for a striker. "You don't see a player from Heerenveen or AZ scoring so many goals this season. There is no Giakoumakis. Luuk de Jong is also missing from that list. That can be explained. It is not served at PSV. The early cross a la Arias or Willems is missing in Eindhoven."

The first pre-selection of Ronald Koeman will be announced next Friday. Maarten Wijffels looks at the possibilities of the national coach in the AD Football podcast. “Koeman has plenty to choose from in the back, but in the front… I think he will reward Feyenoord as leader of the Eredivisie with players in the pre-selection. Gertrude is interesting to me. As far as I’m concerned, he can be added, but there are already so many defenders. And Koeman wants to play with fewer defenders. Offensively it will be a challenge. Memphis is not playing. Gakpo does, but with a team out of shape. Mountain wine out of shape. Weghorst. I was recently at Club Brugge, which was positive.”

