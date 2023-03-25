The Dutch national team has been dried off in France. The team of national coach Ronald Koeman lost 4-0 and was not in the game for a moment. Painful, but nothing is lost for the European Championship qualification. Etienne Verhoeff talks about the duel in Paris with Sjoerd Mossou from the stadium in an extra AD Football podcast.

“This was certainly one of the most painful Dutch defeats I have seen”. says Mossou. ,,He reminded me of 2017. Then France also won 4-0 and the Netherlands had no chance under Dick Advocaat. That Dutch national team played in a very naive way, just like now. They were completely blown away. At the time, Advocaat had to compromise with his line-up and then decided to play 4-3-3. Koeman did the same. Dutch school and then fall into a trap.”

During his presentation, Koeman announced that he wanted to play 4-3-3 again with the Orange, after Louis van Gaal had switched to 5-3-2 at the World Cup in Qatar. “The entire World Cup was about the way the Orange played. That was far from fun football to watch. It was necessary to have a chance at the World Cup, said Van Gaal, because then you have to adapt against top countries. We saw that again and again tonight.” See also Market lowers inflation and GDP estimates for 2023

Program European Championship qualification





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Standings European Championship qualification







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics European Championship qualification





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Etienne Verhoeff and Sjoerd Mossou. © Joost Hoving / Maarten Visser

