There is quite a lot at stake in Eindhoven tonight. Also for the rest of the season, because PSV continues to invest happily. Meanwhile, FC Utrecht has to look for a new head coach, Ajax does not yet have the desired director available and competition at Feyenoord is increasing. It will be discussed in a new AD Football podcast. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Mikos Gouka.

#Soccer #Podcast #PSV #takes #greatest #risks #rat #race