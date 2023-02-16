Ajax and PSV will play tonight in the intermediate round of the Europa League. Ajax against Union Berlin. PSV plays against Sevilla in Spain. How is Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team doing? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with PSV watcher Rik Elfrink. Mohamed Ihattaren will also be discussed, racism penalties in Brazil and Frenkie vs. Eric.

The PSV trainer said on Wednesday that his team is slowly improving. Elfrink: ,,PSV was a horror for statisticians for a long time. You couldn’t gauge it. In recent weeks in the competition it seems a bit more stable. They were able to play nicely against FC Groningen, but that is of course no indicator. Although PSV has not fallen through a lower limit in recent weeks.”

In addition, Van Nistelrooij seems to have made new choices in his base. ,,The center André Ramalho and Jarrad Branthwaite will stay with PSV for the time being. I think Armando Obispo has lost his place in the starting line-up. PSV hopes to take over Branthwaite from Everton, but more clubs are interested. So that makes a transfer complicated. He is interesting for English clubs because he is young and home grown."

Sevilla has been a multiple winner of the Europa League in recent years. The team is now twelfth in La Liga. “It is time for PSV to achieve European success. The game against Atlético Madrid in 2016 was the last time they came close to something that could last.”

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

