Feyenoord is heading for the sixteenth national title in club history. The question is whether the clubs are lining up for Arne Slot after this season. “We are waiting for a club like Leeds United to pick up Slot”, Mikos Gouka responds. In England, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are currently looking for a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter, Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers.
“But Feyenoord could of course also take action itself. If you extend Slot’s contract and double his salary, for example. Then he becomes the best paid Feyenoord trainer ever, but then you discuss that he will remain a trainer for the next two years. Especially because he leaves such a mark on Feyenoord.”
In Amsterdam, meanwhile, it is restless at the top of the club. After the cancellation of Julian Ward, Ajax has to look for a new candidate again. And the question is whether you should first have a new general manager after this unsuccessful year. Mossou: ,,The general manager is an important man, but you first have to get the football side in order. First a Supervisory Board member technical affairs, then a technical director and then the trainer. That’s the order. If you don’t do that, you will get a technical director who is not waiting for a trainer and vice versa. The general manager can always come later. But at Ajax it has become such a mess that time is running out.”
Premier League numbers
View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
goal alert
Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.
#Soccer #Podcast #Feyenoord #Slot #Atlético #Madrid #Simeone
Leave a Reply