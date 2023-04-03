Feyenoord is heading for the sixteenth national title in club history. The question is whether the clubs are lining up for Arne Slot after this season. “We are waiting for a club like Leeds United to pick up Slot”, Mikos Gouka responds. In England, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are currently looking for a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter, Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers.

“But Feyenoord could of course also take action itself. If you extend Slot’s contract and double his salary, for example. Then he becomes the best paid Feyenoord trainer ever, but then you discuss that he will remain a trainer for the next two years. Especially because he leaves such a mark on Feyenoord.”