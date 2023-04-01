The Monterrey Soccer Club is one of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer and in the present 21st century it has been one of the best soccer teams it has played due to the great soccer players it has been able to count on in its squad.
For this reason, currently any footballer would like to be part of an institution like the Gang, but despite that, there are also footballers who have had the luxury of rejecting them for different reasons and in the following list we mention some of them.
Before his last renewal with the Sacred Flock in mid-2022, the Mexican attacker was seduced by the Gang prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however, in the end after much speculation and rumors, the Guadalajara team managed to convince him to renew until the summer of 2024 despite the millionaire contract offered by the Monterrey.
After his extraordinary participation in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican team, in addition to having established himself with the Tuzos de Pachuca as Mexican soccer champion, a juicy offer came from the Gang for his services, but without a doubt the player rejected them and preferred to stay in the ‘Bella Airosa’ waiting for an offer from Europe.
He ‘little‘ has had a great performance at the club level in at least the last two years and for this reason after being champion with the Tuzos for the third time, the player wanted new adventures in another club, one of those interested in his services were the royals , but he was clear that he wanted to arrive at Verde Valle in a rematch, so there were no more movements from the Nuevo León board.
Prior to his departure from the Strip, Monterrey was one of those interested in signing him, although he is already practically linked to the Northern team, the interest of the Machine was greater and he ended up disinterested in reaching the Sultana del Norte and began his journey to the capital.
The Chilean shone on his arrival in Mexican soccer with Rayos de Necaxa, which is why several Mexican soccer clubs wanted him in their ranks and although Rayados went all out for his services, he ended up preferring the Grupo Pachuca project.
The process that has passed the ‘chicote‘With the Sacred Flock it has been complicated, his signing was quite expensive from the Rayos and although at times he was relegated to the bench and even became part of Tapatío in order to resume rhythm and level, there was a moment when I went through good feelings before the present, which is already a permanent holder of Paunovicwhere Rayados looked for him, but for better or worse, he preferred to stay in Guadalajara.
At the end of 2022, there was interest from several teams for one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer, the Uruguayan from the Comarca Lagunera was tempted by several clubs, one of them the Gang, but finally the one who kept his services was the Tigres UANL .
The Colombian striker from the Comarca Lagunera was also on the gang’s radar before signing with those from Torreón, but the youth squad Deportivo Cali he opted for the verdiblancos.
The attacker of Argentine origin had a great step through Mexican soccer and became part of several clubs, at the time during his time with the Eagles he had a pre-agreement with the royals, but ended up refusing to sign to renew with the Azulcrema team .
The historic central defender of Club Tijuana at his best was tempted by Rayados to go play with it, but he, being a captain and a benchmark for xolaje, felt very good at the border club and rejected the offer from the albiazules.
