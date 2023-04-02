Sunday, April 2, 2023
Soccer players who refused to sign with Chivas

April 2, 2023


Chivas is one of the biggest teams in Liga MX due to the number of titles won, it is also the dream of several players as it is a club that only plays with national elements, however, in recent times it has become little attractive for some to defend the Guadalajara shield and in the past others also decided not to sign for their own reasons.

Here we leave you some footballers who rejected the Sacred Flock:

henry martin

Henry Martin / Jam Media/GettyImages

When La Bomba was still defending the colors of Xolos of TijuanaIt rang constantly on reaching the fold, which never happened.

Now with América, after a poor performance with the club in the past semesters, he was offered to leave with the rojiblancos, however, his high salary prevented him from arriving, as he announced Ricardo Pelaez.

In addition to this, the Yucatecan assured that if he had reached Chivas he would have regretted it for the rest of his life.

FOOTBALL-CONCACAF

Luis Hernandez / JORGE UZON/GettyImages

Recently, El Matador confessed that he was once approached to join the ranks of Guadalajara, however, there was an incredible event that caused him to say no. The forward declared that they had asked him to cut his hair, something that he did not like, so he continued his course elsewhere.

jurgen damm

Jürgen Damm / James Williamson – AMA/GettyImages

The winger was always one of Guadalajara’s objects of desire, however, it was not made possible either.

When he was no longer part of Tigres’ plans, the rojiblanco team approached him to give him a ticket, however, he preferred to go to the Major League Soccer with the atlanta unitedwhich gave him a better salary.

javier aquino

Javier Aquino/Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages

The Oaxacan was close to signing with the Chivas, which was already taken for granted. However, his partner did not want to move from Monterrey to Guadalajara, so she remained, as to date, with the tigers.

Hector Moreno

Hector Moreno/Hector Vivas/GettyImages

When he was still in Europe, Guadalajara approached him several times to offer him to return to Aztec soil, but he declined the offer because he wanted to stay at the highest level, apart from having expressed his love for the cougars, club where it arose. In the end, the economic might of striped he was able to convince him.

Jorge Torres Nile

Jorge Torres Nilo/Hector Vivas/GettyImages

The left back who represented Mexico in the 2010 World Cup was also surveyed by Chivas. Again, the team did not have to pay his high salary, which he was not willing to lower either, so El Pechu continued with the tigers.

Marcel Ruiz

Marcel Ruiz/Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

The formed in Queretaro He also caught the attention of the team and on one occasion he was supposedly close to signing, but due to economic issues his hiring was not consolidated either. In addition to this, he assured that he would not play with the rojiblancos because he is a fan of the America.

Sebastian Cordova

Sebastian Cordova/Jam Media/GettyImages

When the Águilas were looking to get the American squad player out, one of the places that was offered to him to continue his career was Guadalajara, however, he despised the club by saying that he would not win anything with them, so he preferred to go with tigerswhere he is not even the owner.

Eric Gutierrez

Erick Gutierrez/Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In the player’s own words PSV Eindhovenif he returned to Mexican soccer it would be with the club that formed him, Pachuca.

“Chivas is a great club, all Mexicans want to play there, it’s very nice, but I had already said that if I return to Mexico it would be to play in Pachuca”revealed El Guti.

For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!


