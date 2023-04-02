Soccer players who refused to sign with Chivas

Here we leave you some footballers who rejected the Sacred Flock:

Now with América, after a poor performance with the club in the past semesters, he was offered to leave with the rojiblancos, however, his high salary prevented him from arriving, as he announced Ricardo Pelaez.

In addition to this, the Yucatecan assured that if he had reached Chivas he would have regretted it for the rest of his life.

When he was no longer part of Tigres’ plans, the rojiblanco team approached him to give him a ticket, however, he preferred to go to the Major League Soccer with the atlanta unitedwhich gave him a better salary.

“Chivas is a great club, all Mexicans want to play there, it’s very nice, but I had already said that if I return to Mexico it would be to play in Pachuca”revealed El Guti.