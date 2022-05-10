Brazil is the country that exports most players to foreign leagues ahead of France and Argentina, according to an annual study by the CIES Football Observatory.

A total of 1,219 Brazilian soccer players play outside the country, by the 978 French and 815 Argentines.

The numbers

Argentina (815), England (525), Germany (441), Colombia (425) and Spain (409) They are next on this list.

While the number of Brazilians and Argentines abroad experienced a slight increase since 2017 with 4 and 6 percent, respectively, that of the French increased significantly with 27 percent.

The English rose by 25 percent, the Germans by 31, the Colombians by 41 and the Spanish by 14. The increase of 86 percent of Venezuelans or 81 percent of Ecuadorians stands out

The main destination of expatriate Brazilians is Portugal, that of Argentines is Chile, that of French is Luxembourg, that of the English Scotland, that of the Germans Turkey, that of the Colombians Mexico and that of the Spaniards England.

EFE