Five soccer players, who at the time of the crime were active in the Virtus Verona of Serie Cwere this Tuesday sentenced by the Italian justice system to six years in prison each for sexually abusing a 20-year-old student in a group in January 2020.

The events date back to the night of January 18 to 19 of that year, when the victim went with a school friend -one of the footballers- to the apartment he shared with his other four teammates, all between 21 and 29. year old.

(Dani Alves: inmates leak secrets of their life in prison, video)

(Shakira: they reveal the sacrifices she made to enter Piqué’s family)

Once on the floor, according to the Italian media, they played a card game with alcohol in which the young woman drank three 66-cl ​​beers and one or two glasses of gin with lemon.

The young woman began to feel bad and, after a while, when she realized that they were abusing her, she asked them to stop.

The recording

Of the five footballers, only one did not actively participate in the physical sexual abuse, but recorded his teammates committing the rape.

After three years of investigations, the examining magistrate sentenced them with the sentence requested in the first instance by the Verona Prosecutor’s Office, considering the five footballers equally responsible.

The victim received compensation from the five players, something that the judge considered a mitigation.

the damned

Those involved were the Italians Edoardo Merci, 23-year-old, who now plays for the University of Arkansas team; Gianni Manfrin29 years old, the only one who continues at Virtus Verona, in Serie C.

is also implicated Stefano Casarotto, 26, who now plays for Luparense in Serie D; the romanian Daniel Onesco, 29 years old, who plays in the Dolomiti Bellunesi of Series D; and the Argentine Guido Santiago Visentín, now at Cittadella in Serie B.

(Is it the worst goal of the year? As moms say, ‘the cover’, video) (Luis Díaz, a year in elite football; key in Liverpool, video)

EFE