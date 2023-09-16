Alexia Putellas spoke loud and clear. An athlete who always liked to express herself better with the ball than from the armchair. But they shine and demand those two Ballon d’Ors. And the soccer player, a team player, took advantage of an illustrious setting, the Parliament of Catalonia, to send a message. Win over public opinion. Focus the speech. “We will not stop here.” The resignation of 15 A year ago he stopped halfway. It was a yes, but no. Explicit in that “smell your eggs” from President Rubiales to coach Vilda. For those who perpetuate the status quo Within a federation with obsolete foundations and non-existent values, the Women’s World Cup that Spain won in Sydney was won by them, those responsible who did not give in to a fight that they considered unsportsmanlike. For those who jumped and screamed with the triumph of 23 players who were ignored to the point of insult and contempt, even harassment and coercion, the champions were only them. That is why Putellas spoke of “consensus, value and leadership.”

The women’s team has pursued consensus this time, much more than in the crisis of 15, from which they learned the how and when. Those who sign a statement today in which they stand against the flawed and masculinized structures of Spanish football are 39 players, those who played and won the World Cup and those who were left biting their nails at home and watching it on TV. That is unity, even with the few exceptions of those who, in a respectable exercise of their independence, have warned the federation that, if necessary, they will have no qualms about putting on the shirt again.

The players have had the courage to denounce what things they are not going to tolerate and point out a few proper names so that this time no one accuses them of demanding vagueness. Courage to face a sanction that could leave them not only without playing for Spain again, but also without being able to play football, deprived of licenses granted by the federation they face. They feel strong because they have mobilized a country, which was happy as never before for a victory for the women’s team. It was a collective success. And an achievement that feminism soon took over. That is why they point in their note to “attitudes that go against the dignity of women.”

Today Spain has a few leaders among its ranks, commanders in the locker room and on the pitch, champions of new-style feminism, that of only yes is yes, that of consent at the center. Women soccer players who use their voice for social causes and contrast their figure with that of those male soccer players who always defended the appropriateness of not mixing sport and politics. “We must not allow abuse of power in a work relationship or lack of respect,” denounced Aitana Bonmatí, World Cup MVP.

Putellas and Bonmatí, like Hermoso, brave in denouncing a kiss that he never asked for but that would hardly have been prosecuted before, soon assumed that the sporting triumph gave them voice and power. And today they shamelessly exhibit a posture of strength. They have a golden opportunity. Because never before did they have a speaker as big as today. Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss gave them the arguments they needed to convince society that those changes they demanded after Euro 2022 were necessary. And they still are.

They are risking their future. And that of those to come. It’s now or never.

