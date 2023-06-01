Soccer players from Deportes Quindío were attacked and robbed by the barra brava

Two footballers from Sports Quindío They were victims of intimidation and aggression by alleged members of the team’s barra brava, this Wednesday night.

The Association of Professional Soccer Players, Acolfutpro, denounced the facts. They indicate that the players Leandro Angulo and Yerson Carabali They were attacked after playing the promotion tournament match against Fortaleza in Armenia.

assaulted and robbed

The players reported that when they got off the club bus and were heading to their falls they were surrounded by fans of the bar, who were traveling on eight motorcycles.

According to the story, the subjects “tried to hurt them with bladed weapons.”

In his attempt to flee, Carabalí was hit with a motorcycle, which caused him “a deep knee wound, while Angulo’s clothes, cell phone, and other belongings were taken away.”

Acolfutpro indicates that the facts have already been reported to the authorities and they have asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate and apply the weight of the law.

Announcement | On behalf of the professional soccer players in Colombia, we condemn the attacks against two colleagues from the @QuindioOficial this Wednesday night in the city of Armenia, after playing the BetPlay Dimayor Tournament match against @FortalezaCEIF We asked the… pic.twitter.com/Kf9QBkKnss —ACOLFUTPRO (@acolfutpro) May 31, 2023

