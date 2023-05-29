Parents of several girls from the Besser Sports Club of Bogota denounced Pedro and Sebastián Rodríguez from sexual abuse and harassment before him Ministry of Sporta topic that has gained strength again in recent days.

According to the letter, the club has become a stage “of abuse and sexual harassment of minors. Sebastián Rodríguez has been denounced by all of us because, taking advantage of his profession, of power over our underage daughters, he has engaged in multiple abusive sexual practices with them,” the complaint says.

There are testimonials

And he adds: “Pedro Rodríguez, Sebastián’s father and owner of the club and also denounced, is aware of this and far from making decisions to avoid it, he has shown total disregard for the rights of girls.”

The letter warns that the harassment, abuse and humiliation to which the players have been subjected are inconceivable.

“Among the acts, it is known of undue groping, sending photographs of their genital organs, girls and adolescents, requesting images of pornographic content, harassment and threats, having sexual relations and sustaining acts of subjugation. and psychological,” the letter says.

In recent days, testimonies from the victims were revealed, who decided to break the silence.

“He offered to drive me to my house in his car. He parked the car in a dark area and started kissing my ears. She pushed the chair back and put me on top of him. He felt very uncomfortable because his penis was erect. I was 14 years old,” a player told Semana in reference to Pedro Ignacio Rodríguez.

And he added: “I spoke only so far for all the accusations. I was 14 years old and I was not aware of what was happening, I was innocent. I never told my parents anything for fear they would scold me or kick me out of school.”

The complaint came, first, to the Ministry of Sports, when it was in charge of the expesiata, Maria Isabel Urrutia.

“I remember that while I was sitting alone while I was waiting for training, Pedro would bring his pelvis closer to me. When there were several of us in a car, he organized the players to brush my breasts with their elbows. He groped me, touched my crotch, gave me spikes, ”said the soccer player.

“He told me that when we were going to bed, that at least I would allow him an oral to feel what it was like to enjoy, that there was no fear about it. His story was: “everyone fucks,” he said.

