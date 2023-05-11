Camilo Tallone, 19-year-old soccer player, member of Huracán de Buena Esperanza, a team from the province of San Luis, in Argentina, died after one of his friends shot him, mistaking him for a wild boar, while they hunted.

As reported by the 19th Police Station of the town of Buena Esperanza, in San Luis, Tallone He went hunting wild boar with three other friends from the region.

Tallone, 19, reportedly went ahead with two of his companions to try to fence in the animals. The rest, according to the official account, stayed on the hill, waiting for them.

Suddenly, Tallione decided to hang back a bit and get away from the other two hunters.

After that move, whoever was waiting shot him.

“Noticing a lump and unaware that one of the three young people had stayed behind, he fired a shot with the rifle and heard Tallione shout from the darkness ‘you hit me, you hit me'”reported the authority, quoted by the local newspaper ‘La República’.

“His friend mistook him for a wild boar”reads the press report.

Message of condolences from the team

After learning the news, his football club sent a message of condolences.

“Club Atletico Huracán deeply regrets the death of our Reserve player Camilo Tallone, We are deeply saddened and shocked by this tragic news. We send a huge hug to his family, friends and teammates and we pray for a speedy resignation for them. Camilo, let the endless light shine for you” (sic), the team published on social networks.

