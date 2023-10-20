His name is Madelene Wright, and until recently a footballer for the English club Charlton FC. However, the player took advantage of her beauty to venture with content on the OnlyFans platform.

At 22 years of age, this player was fired from her club, the Charlton F.C.for his bad behavior off the courts.

The player divided her time between training and the numerous nightly parties that she showed on her social networks.



She even uploaded a video, a bit drunk, in which she put her dog behind the wheel of her car. Details like those, with public repercussions, generated the reaction of the club to fire her.

Madelene did not sit still and immediately wanted to take advantage of the adult content platform, where she is already worth thousands of dollars.

According to the British press, in just one year Medelene already earns more than many footballers in the Premier League, since he has pocketed more than 600,000 dollars with the installments of 36 euros per month. In addition, he already has 300,000 followers on his official Instagram account.

