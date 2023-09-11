Women’s football and world sport in general are mourning the death of Violeta Mitul, soccer player for the Icelandic club Einherji Vopnafjörður.

The 26-year-old soccer player fell off a cliff while hiking up a mountain with her teammates.

The tragic accident occurred on September 4, but the team in question only announced the news this Sunday.

According to the Icelandic club, the Moldovan-born player fell off one of the cliffs at the Vopnafjörður marina and there was nothing they could do to save her life.

“With deep sadness in our hearts we announce the sudden death of our player, teammate and friend, Violeta Mițul, who died in an accident on the night of September 4, at only 26 years old”the club reported in a statement.

“Violeta was kind, energetic and smiling. She was a solid member of the team and an exemplary footballer. Her death is a great shock for all of us and the void she leaves behind is great. Our thoughts are with her teammates and coaches,” the club added. .

Mitul played for European teams and in the Spanish league in La Solana and Ciudad Real, as well as in Apulia Trani.

In addition, she was part of the Moldovan women’s team, to which she was called up 40 times. The Moldovan Football Federation sent her condolences: “With deep sadness and pain in my soul, “The Moldovan Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences and deep regret over the death of the national football team player Violeta Mitul.”

The entity highlighted that “one of the best players on the women’s team suffered a tragic accident during a hike in the mountains, where she was with her teammates from the club team.”

