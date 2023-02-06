More than 3,600 people have died and another 16,000 have been injured in the series of devastating earthquakes that have shaken the southeast of Turkeynear the border with Syriaand that has left thousands of buildings in ruins in which survivors are still being searched for in the midst of low temperatures.

In Turkey, the most current tally put the death toll at 2,379 and the number of injuries at almost 15,000, according to the vice president. Fuat Oktay on Twitter.



Some 7,800 people have been rescued from the rubble of the thousands of buildings that collapsed in the two strong tremors, one of magnitude 7.7 and the other of magnitude 7.6, reported the vice president of Turkey, according to the official Anadolu agency. .

Rescuers search for survivors among collapsed structures.

In one of the stories that has been known after the earthquake, there is that of the 33-year-old defender of the Yeni Malatyaspor, Barış Basdaşwho was also seriously injured.

Serdar Topçuwho is the player’s manager, told German newspaper Bild that the footballer jumped from the balcony of his second-floor home during the earthquake.

Başdaş was later taken to the hospital with a “serious injury to his foot”.

Başdaş played for Kasımpaşa, Göztepe, Adana Demirspor, Karabükspor, Alanyaspor, Gençlerbirliği, Karagümrük, Samsunspor, Hannover 96 before coming to Yeni Malatyaspor in his career.

The player was in Malatyaone of the cities affected by the earthquake.

Kahramanmaraş merkezli depremin etkilediği şehirlerden birisi olan Malatya’da yaşayan Yeni Malatyaspor futbolcusu Barış Başdaş, depremden kurtulmak isterken sakatlandı. 😞🇹🇷🇹🇷👇 pic.twitter.com/Pt7s58MkWJ —BETWINNER (@guncelbetwinner) February 6, 2023

atsu would be alive

Christian Atsua 31-year-old Ghanaian international attacker who currently plays for Turkish Hatayspor, has been found alive after he lost track of himself after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that occurred in

Turkey, according to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

This publication states that Atsu, a former player for Porto, Málaga, Chelsea or Newcastle, among other clubs, is admitted to a hospital with injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties.

