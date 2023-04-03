Dutch footballer Rai Vloet, who now plays for the Russian club Ural Yekaterinburg, ha was sentenced this Monday to two and a half years in prison, and four years of loss of driving license, for causing an accident on a highway near Amsterdam that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

A court in the Dutch city of Haarlem today found the 27-year-old footballer guilty of causing the accident on November 14, 2021, and, as the defendant admitted in court two weeks ago, hHe had drunk “two or three glasses of liquor” at a party he had been to in Amsterdam before getting in his car and driving down the highway. According to the judge, citing images of the moment, the player ran over the minor.

In addition to the two and a half years in prison, Vloet will not be able to drive a car for the next four years because, according to the judge’s ruling, he was “grossly irresponsible for him to drive with too much alcohol and so fast: with his actions he has caused an irreversible loss, so no punishment can alleviate the grief and pain”.

Data from the car of Vloet, who was with another friend when the accident occurred around midnight, shows that he was traveling at 203 km per hour before the accident, on a motorway where the speed limit was 130 km per hour, although the The prosecutor assumed that Vloet was driving at about 120 mph, allowing for a margin of error.

‘I have to carry that for the rest of my life’

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a sentence of three and a half years in prison for Vloet. Vloet appeared in court two weeks ago, but today he did not hear his sentence in person as he was in Russia at the momentalthough his lawyer has already conveyed that he “wants to serve his sentence” in the Netherlands.

It is not clear if he will appeal the ruling, but once the sentence is final, he will receive an official summons to go to prison. The footballer was suspended by his then-club Heracles Almelo after the accident, and as “the Netherlands became a bit insufferable” for him, Vloet himself assured, he went to Kazakhstan and now plays football in Russia.

“Our life is paralyzed and you continue as if nothing bad had happened. You are going to play soccer in Kazakhstan and Russia,” the victim’s mother reproached him during a hearing, according to NOS public television.

The footballer replied: “I only feel pain, a lot of regret. I have to carry that for the rest of my life”.

EFE