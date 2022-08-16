One for a mother does whatever. Even risking his own life. This is what happened to a Bosnian soccer player who left everything to save the life of his mother. His story has gone viral.

Is about Robert Peric-Komsica 23-year-old player who gave up football, at least temporarily, to save his mother’s life.

all for his mom

In March of this year, when he was not yet 23, Robert put aside his career as a striker for the club HNK Cibalia Vinkovci of the Croatian Second Division.

Robert underwent surgery in which 70% of his liver was removed, which was later transplanted to his mother Ljiljana.

Peric-Komsic said that his mother has been ill for 13 years and has undergone three transplant processes from different donors, all rejected by her body.

The closest family became a possible donor, but after finding several incompatibilities, only Robert could and he did not hesitate.

“Her life was in danger, her stomach was filling with water and it was a matter of days… The moment I knew all other options were exhausted, I packed my things and flew to istanbul. My mission was clear, to cure my mother. Everything else was less important or completely unimportant,” she recounted.

ready to go back

More than four months after transplant, Ljiljana continues to recover, while his son is ready to play football again.

“All my findings are normal, the liver has almost completely regenerated two months after surgery. I think I will play a game for points very soon,” said the footballer.

“Running away from some story of heroism, I did what I thought any person who grew up in a functional family would do. My mother gave me life and I extended it to her, she finally got a new life after 13 years of hard struggle,” he added. .

