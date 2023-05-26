Soccer player refuses to pose with a banner against racism: why?

The Franco-Guinean central defender of Valencia Mouctar Diakhabywho two seasons ago denounced a racist insult by the Cádiz player Juan Cala, gave up posing behind the banner against racism with which the Mallorca players and his team posed before the start of the match between the two on Thursday.

After the racist insults that Vinicius Jr suffered on Sunday in the match between Valencia and Real Madrid, LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEf) promoted a joint action against racism whereby the starting eleven of all the teams in the matches of this day had to pose with a banner before the start of each match.

Mouctar Diakhaby’s position

In the Mallorcan stadium, all the players posed behind the banner with the motto ‘Racists, outside of football’but Diakhaby was placed in a very visible way behind the group that formed soccer players and referees.

Diakhaby denounced a racist insult by the Cádiz Cala player last season and Valencia even withdrew from the pitch.

But finally, and at the risk of losing the three points, the team returned without the French central defender and the investigation that LaLiga opened ended up being closed due to lack of evidence.

The Franco-Guinean footballer expressed his support for Vinicius and He asked Valencia for a strong sanction for those involvedbut after a message from Cala in which he said that “time puts each clown in his place” in reference to that event, Diakhaby stated that the Cádiz player was speaking because they had “protected him very well”.

EFE

