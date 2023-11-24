You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ray Vanegas was attacked after the Colombia Cup final.
Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO and Archive
Ray Vanegas was attacked after the Colombia Cup final.
The former Medellín player attended the stadium to support his brother Óscar, a Millonarios player.
Atlético Nacional achieved its 33rd crown in history and its sixth in the Colombia Cup. by beating Millonarios in shots from the penalty spot, after tying the final in stoppage time.
Juan Felipe Aguirre’s goal in the 90+3 minute led the duel to shots from the penalty spot and there, Goalkeeper Kevin Mier became a figure by stopping Édgar Guerra’s charge.
Although the behavior of the Nacional fans was good in the stands of the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Two events marred the final: The first, the attack on the bus that took Millonarios to the stage to play the match: it was hit by a projectile that broke the panoramic view.
Ray Vanegas’ complaint
The second one reported him Ray Vanegas, former player of Independiente Medellín and today a member of Sportivo Alagoano, of the second division of Brazil.
Vanegas attended the game to support his brother Óscar, who is part of the Millonarios team. At the end of the match, on his social networks, the player reported that he was attacked by green fans.
“I went to support my brother in the National-Millonarios final. Leaving the stadium, 5 fans, or I don’t know what those misfits are called (Ray Vanegas, you can’t be around here) cornered me, hit me in the face and on my back. the ribs,” Vanegas wrote.
“They almost lynched me, they even had knives with which they threatened me. It was even the police’s turn to intervene,” he added.
SPORTS
