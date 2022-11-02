Many of us have had the idea of ​​naming one of our children after characters from an anime. Although most do not go beyond this thought, there are some who actually do fulfill this wish. This is the case of a Brazilian player, who has a son under the name of Kakaroto.

Fabício is a former Brazilian soccer player, who was champion with Remo in 2015, and who is a big fan of Dragon Ball Z, to the extent that he called his son Alejandro Kakaroto. Like his father, Kakaroto is a soccer player, who is currently part of the Clube do Remo of the Serie C in Brazil, and where he stands out in the U-17 team. This was what he commented on his peculiar name:

“My name comes from my father, a former athlete, when he played. During the rallies he watched the Dragon Ball Z anime a lot. There is a character Goku, his name is Kakaroto, hence my name.”

It’s certainly good to see that at least Kakarot doesn’t have any recently with his father by name. Like Alexander there are hundreds of people around the world who have names inspired by some anime or television series. Do not forget that Khaleesi was very popular during the time that Game of Thrones was on the air.

Via: Halftime