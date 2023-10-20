The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the greatest figures in football, with five Fifa Ballon d’Ors, a World Soccer award for the best player in the world, among numerous recognitions.

Legos of fame and fortune of 136 million dollars that he accumulates, according to the specialized media Forbes, in his adolescence he faced difficult situations. One of his friends revealed what they did to eat when they aspired to be soccer players.

Fabian Paim He shared in the early 2000s with CR7 at Sporting CP, a team from Portugal.

Fabian Paim, former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Facebook: Fabian Paim

“We could enjoy being children. But I always remember Ronaldo as a great worker, really committed and someone who wanted to be the best,” he recalled in a recent talk with the English newspaper The Sun.

They were inseparable friends at that time, so much so that I shared a taste for hamburgers from a well-known fast food chain.

“At night we went to McDonald’s to pick up the hamburgers that no one wanted anymore and that were not good to sell. We were there every night for the hamburgers. Sporting knew it,” he confessed.

Cristiano praised Paim, despite the fact that the majority of the team at that time considered him an indispensable player. “If you think I’m good, wait until you see Fabio Paim,” he said when he left the team in 2003.

After Ronaldo left Sporting, their paths divided: “I don’t even know if he remembers that I exist.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to look for the woman who gave him hamburgers

The former Real Madrid player had also previously confessed to the episode that Paim recalled for the British press.

“I was 12 years old and had no money. Plus, I lived with other players my age from other parts of my country. It was difficult without my family with me. I remember there was a McDonald’s nearby where we ordered the leftover hamburgers and a lady and others two girls always gave us some,” he said in the program Good Morning Britain,by journalist Piers Morgan, in 2019.

Photo: See also Cristiano Ronaldo 'has a new team': the news that rumbles in the Middle East Jose Sena Goulao. Efe

CR7 showed his determination that year to look for the McDonald’s employeebecause his idea was to invite her to dinner, thank her for the support she had given him in difficult times and try to give her something back.

A woman named Paula Leça later appeared and claimed that she was the protagonist of the story. “When there were too many hamburgers, our manager gave us permission to give them to them. One of them was Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned out to be the shyest,” she said on the radio Renascenca.

And she added: “I still laugh at all that. I had already told my son, but he thought it was a lie because he couldn’t imagine his mother giving Cristiano Ronaldo a hamburger. My husband already knew, because Sometimes he would pick me up from work at night and I would see him too.

However, Piers Morgan, who had interviewed the soccer star about that anecdote, denied that Paula had been the person they were looking for.: “She is not one of the three women Ronaldo talked about.”

*With information from La Nación / Argentina (GDA)