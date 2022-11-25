Club América had a very good performance during the second part of the year in both the men’s and women’s divisions, however, they lacked consolidating their respective tournaments with the championship.
In the case of the first cream-blue team commanded by Fernando Ortizthey had the best participation in recent years, but they were left with the desire to add the title.
While, for their part, the group of women led by Angel Villacampasettled down to the grand final, but unfortunately they fell to Women’s Tigers.
For the following month of January, the Clausura 2023 will begin and it is expected that the Águila team in its women’s version will have great reinforcements to shore up the squad and seek the second Mexican soccer title.
But just as there will be large signings, there will also be significant casualties and there is talk that an important player would have requested her departure from the Nest.
According to information from the independent journalist, Sergio Sanchezthe bluecream directive and Janelly Farias they would be in talks to end the labor agreement by mutual agreement, given that the defender lost ownership this semester.
The soccer player arrived as reinforcement of Women’s America for the Closing 2021. During three tournaments he remained the owner, playing most of the matches, but for the Apertura 2022 there came a time when he was no longer considered by Angel Villacampa.
In this way, the lack of activity would make the 32-year-old soccer player look towards new horizons. However, we will have to wait for official information.
