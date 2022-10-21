Soccer player expelled from her team for some videos becomes a millionaire on OnlyFans

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Instagram Madelene Wright
After the rejection, Madelene Wright came back stronger. ‘I want to build an empire,’ she says.
October 21, 2022, 08:14 AM
Madelene Wright was part of the Charlton Athletic team, which is currently in the third division of English women’s football.
However, some videos, in which she appeared driving a van while drinking champagne, and others in which she breathed air from a balloon, caused her to be expelled from the sports club.
The images, released by Snapchat, “did not represent the character of the institution”, as Charlton assured in December 2020.
Now, the 23-year-old “took revenge” by opening an OnlyFans account.
With her, he assures, he has harvested a fortune amounting to three billion pesos.
From rejection in football to millions in OnlyFans
“It was almost as if one race was over, while another was just beginning”the woman told the British newspaper ‘The Sun’ in her most recent interview.
In fact, said media outlet highlights that Wright has won about three billion pesos with his OnlyFans account.
“What happened opened many doors for me in other industries,” said the young woman.
“The main thing for me is to get into the real estate business, which is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a footballer. I want to build an empire“, he added.
Wright entered Charlton at the beginning of 2020, after leaving Millwall in 2019. In that team she was also investigated for a video that circulated on social networks in which she was holding a dog that was ‘driving’ the wheel of the car in the what was going
*With information from EL TIEMPO Trends
