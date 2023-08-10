Friday, August 11, 2023
Soccer player dies after collapsing in full training with his team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
Soccer player dies after collapsing in full training with his team

mourning ribbon

mourning ribbon.

mourning ribbon.

The experienced player is remembered as a symbol of his club and his city.

Forward José Aldean Oliveira de Jesus “Deon”, from the Bahía de Feria club in Brazil, died during his team’s last training session.

Soccer player dies in training

The player died in full training.

Photo:

Screenshot. Archive.

“It is with immense regret” that Bahía “announces the death of our attacker, a source of so much pride for the team and for our city,” the club from Feira de Santana, 100 kilometers from Salvador, the regional capital, said in a statement.

The 36-year-old soccer player was rescued on the field of the Arena Cajueiro stadium and transferred in an ambulance, but his death was inevitable. According to known information, the player collapsed as a result of a heart attack.

“Deon, as he was known, he was an exemplary player and will always be remembered by all of us“, completed the Bahia.

The footballer came to defend Bahía de Salvadora team that is in the first division, and other clubs in the state such as Fluminense de Feira de Santana, Juazeirense, Atlético de Alagoinhas and Jacobina.

In the current season, his sixth with Bahía de Feira, Deon had five goals in 23 games, the last one played on Saturday in the 1-0 victory over Potiguar, in a match defined by penalties and which qualified his team to the round of 16 of Serie D.

EFE

