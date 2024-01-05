The New York Justice Department published this Thursday a second batch of judicial documents related to the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, after beginning to declassify several files on Wednesday. The new batch includes a total of just over 300 pages.

Among the documents are witness statements, emails submitted as evidence and other court files. The documents are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main accusers, against his ex-lover and partner, British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, currently sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the financier sexually abusing minors.

Soccer player denies participation

After a list of names of supposed clients went viral, where the footballer appears Callum Hudson-Odoihe had to come out to deny the accusation.

The former Chelsea striker, currently at Nottingham Forest, had to come out to clarify versions that place him on the list of visitors to the island of the controversial American tycoon accused of being a pedophile and running a network of sex trafficking of minors. “I would have been a kid at that time.”



The forward's name arose because a list of the first famous people to contract COVID-19 went viral in March 2020, stating that those were Epstein's “clients” and Hudson-Odoi was there, as well as NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

“I've seen this circulating on social media for a while now and I wasn't going to comment on it because it's absurd (and I would have been a child at the time); however, understanding my position as a role model, I would like to absolutely leave Of course I have never been part of the Epstein scandal nor have I been on Epstein's island; so please stop tagging me in these posts. Thank you,” Hudson-Odoi said on her Instagram account.

The files confirm Epstein's ties with prominent figures, such as Prince Andrew of England or the former president Bill Clinton, although it is expected that many of the names mentioned are already known, since they were identified during the 2021 trial against Maxwell or because they have already given interviews or have been the subject of complaints. Being mentioned in the documents, furthermore, does not imply any type of guilt, since they include everything from anecdotes recalled by witnesses to lists of potential interviewees.

