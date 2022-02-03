There is mourning in Greek football.

This Wednesday the death of Alexandor Lampis, a 21-year-old local soccer player, was reported after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the game.

As reported by the European press, Lampis collapsed when they had played just 5 minutes of the match between Ilioupoli, his team, and Ermionida, from the third division of Greek football.

The young man, whose birthday was on February 25, suffered a heart attack and remained around 20 minutes without receiving professional assistance because there was no ambulance nor defibrillator to treat him, reported the newspaper ‘La Razón’, from Spain.

Hours after the news broke, the Ilioupoli FC He sent two heartfelt messages of condolences to the family and the inhabitants of the small municipality of Heliopolis.

“Our Aleko, our friend, our brother, you left so unfairly. The whole team and the whole city is in mourning today. The words don’t come out… just excruciating pain and a knot in my stomach. Have a good trip Alecara…”, the club published on its Instagram account.

“Alexandros, in addition to being an excellent footballer, was a man of integrity, loved by both his teammates and the team’s fans (…) the club and the entire city mourn the loss of a boy who was part of the team’s heart and the local community. Aleko, a part of our soul went with you. Have a good trip!”expressed the Ilyupoli FC in his web page.

Since then, several Greek clubs have expressed their condolences on social networks.

