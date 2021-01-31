A revolt, a revolution? No, but certainly an unprecedented insurrection that was experienced on Saturday on the side of the Commandery, the training center of the Olympique de Marseille. Several hundred OM supporters angry with the club’s management have indeed carried out a real coup, causing clashes with the police forces which led to the arrest of 25 people. It was at the beginning of the afternoon, in front of the entrance to the Commanderie, that it all started. If, at first, the supporters demonstrated peacefully, the situation very quickly degenerated, to the point that smoke bombs and firecrackers were thrown in the direction of the center and that, secondly, a small number of them attempted to enter the enclosure in order to lead a rampage of the facilities.

Exasperation of the anti-Eyraud

For several weeks, fire had been smoldering within the groups of supporters, exasperated to see themselves excluded from club life. But, if protest operations had already been organized, none of them had reached such a degree of exasperation. From the morning, in the Phocaean city, the deployment of banners announced the sequence of events. Thus one could read on motorway bridges, roundabouts: “Follow AVB, break you all”, “The Parisians, break”, “Give us back OM”, “The Olympians hate you”. Several of these messages were aimed more particularly at President Eyraud, very unpopular among the supporters, who criticized him for his intervention at a conference on management where he had mentioned the ” danger “ to have too many Marseillais or supporters of OM within the club. But the results at half mast in recent matches, the poor form of some players and internal conflicts (Payet versus Thauvin) are also part of this outbreak of violence.

Powerless, no longer able to set foot at the Velodrome due to Covid, it is almost as a last resort that they have no doubt acted thus. Anyway, the reactions were quick to rain. While owner Frank McCourt has reaffirmed his support for President Jacques-Henri Eyraud, calling these acts of violence “Scandalous, committed by small groups of thugs”, others, like the former president Bernard Tapie, tried to find a reason, without however justifying the acts: “Their frustration and this anger, we understand. But it is not possible to indulge in such acts vis-à-vis the club, the Olympic institution of Marseille. There is too much. “ é. S.