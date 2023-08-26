The soccer ball rotates, at the same time that the Earth rotates. Chase an old gravitational force: money. The FIFA Women’s World Cup has generated a net 307.92 million dollars (about 283 million euros) from 20 main sponsors. They have signed 13 since the start of last year. It’s a funded check. The NBA collects 1,000 million, Roland Garros close to 100 million and the UEFA Champions League exceeds 606 (550 million euros). All the numbers are from 2023 and belong to the consulting firm specialized in sports GlobalData. Of course, generosity varies. The main sponsors of women (in order) are Wanda, Adidas and Coca-Cola.

However, this story is a rondo between women and soccer. The business is hot. Other brands —with a large presence in the United States— that have not wanted to miss out on sponsorship are Budweiser, Frito-Lay and McDonald’s. Some may be surprised that alcohol and fast food brands support the “healthy” world of sports. “FIFA aims to maximize its revenue from global competitions and feels that it cannot afford to lose international sponsors such as McDonald’s. In short, the same as always: money moves the world”, reflects Hans Westerbeek, professor of sports business at the Real Madrid Graduate School and the University of Victoria in Melbourne (Australia).

We live in the Golden Age of football played by women. Iberdrola (the figure is not revealed) is the main sponsor of the Spanish women’s team. Since 2016. In fact, a study by SPSG Consulting reports that the population perceives Iberdrola (52.70), Santander (20.67) and Movistar (16.19) as the main sponsors of women’s sports. So are, in the case of the selection, Iberia, Halcón Viajes, Cervezas Victoria or TCL. This week some brands They have reacted to the controversy over the conduct of Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, siding with the players. Because the sponsors have also had to put up barriers to machismo.

The fight, however, does not end. “If the Spanish team continues to achieve a good role in the coming years, their following will be consolidated, but they cannot rest on their laurels, because the audience [8.287.001 personas se conectaron a la final] it is not very faithful, and the moment it loses strength, it will go to other events”, warns Juan Pedro Moreno Cruzado, Insights Manager of Havas Media Network. Calm after the euphoria. “There is no doubt that such significant growth is not sustainable in perpetuity and there is a possibility that this sport enters a period of maturity and expectations will have to be readjusted”, warns Hunter Fujak, professor of sports management at Deakin University ( Australia).

At the agreed time, more than 10,000 kilometers from Hans’s antipodes, the Zoom is turned on. Sonia García Majarín, 20, a defender for Atlético de Madrid, is a professional soccer player who overflows with talent. She doesn’t play for money, she plays for passion. An athlete of this level —the salary, describes Carlos Cantó, CEO of SPSG Consulting and professor at Esade, ranges between 30,000 and 40,000 euros, although there are exceptions, such as 600,000, plus advertising contracts, for the Catalan Alexia Putellas, perhaps the best soccer player on the planet—has an income much lower than that of a man. But Sonia forgets the payroll. “I try to continue growing as a professional, enjoying myself; it is our daily work and I wish to evolve, not only economically, but also in front of society”, she observes. And she concludes: “I want people to enjoy us.” She lives with what she calls “invisible work” (“there is more and more psychological pressure for the results, but I handle it well,” she says), she trains in the morning and has a physical trainer in the afternoon.

Most of the Spanish women’s clubs are loss-making and creating an independent one is an economic risk. Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona. All hold their categories of women. Atlético has a team in all competitions and in about 20 years has won three League titles, two Queen’s Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

But the ball rolls again. The second part begins. And women’s soccer is not only uneasy about numbers, but another term that adheres to the sport: sportswashing. Passing off as social, ethical or sustainable a banner whose values ​​do not even resemble those three words. “The purpose of the sponsor of a brand or even a nation is to associate that sport and its athletes in order to increase visibility and improve reputation and image”, sums up Hans Westerbeek. The problem comes when they use it to “forget” or “pay less attention” to injustices such as the violation of human rights. Banners, organizations and nations can use women’s football to enhance their presence abroad. “The question is, will the need for financing overcome the ethical dilemma?” the teacher asks. If one asks the countless players (Benzema, Ronaldo, Neymar, Mendy, Rúben Neves, Mané, Dembélé, among others) who become more millionaires in Saudi Arabia (despite Amnesty International’s complaints of repression), the answer is an ultra-luxury Instagram on the most expensive smartphone in the world.

From past to present. England invented the sport, but didn’t allow women to play it until 1970. Last July, 32% of girls played it—according to The Economist— at least one day a week. The same month of the previous year it was 22%.

Passion for sport in the USA Now it seems close. But there was a time when soccer was another country in the United States. The success began in the late eighties in Los Angeles. The reasons were logical. It lacked the violence of American football, the equipment was more affordable, it didn’t exude that tacky masculinity, and the reduced playing times fit into the study day. That’s the beginnings. Mina Mlinarevic is 13 years old, lives in California and plays in the ECNL Girls Regional Leagues. She must be very good to enter this competition. In the 2021-2022 season they competed with as many teams (Florida, Texas, Ohio). “Playing soccer is when I feel freest,” she admits. She sometimes gets frustrated if she misses a pass or loses possession. “But during the time that I am on the field I have the opportunity to prove to myself all that I am capable of achieving, creatively or technically, if I put in the effort,” she recounts. Of course, she supports her teammates. “They are amazing,” she says. Her land, someone once sowed it with future-green seeds.

