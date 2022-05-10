A devastating mourning for European football, which has recently learned the news of the sudden death of Jody Lukoki, 29 year old Congolese

A terrible grief has fallen in the world of professional football. Jody Lukoki, who had started his career with Ajax’s Dutch Amsterdam side, passed away on Monday. The causes that led to his death are still unknown. Already numerous messages of condolence on social networks.

Dying is a natural thing, you know. But do it a only 29 years oldby an absolutely mocking fate, it certainly is not.

The boy who lost his life on Monday he had a whole life ahead of him.

He had started from Congo and thanks to an extraordinary talent with the ball at his feet, he had managed to build a respectable career in the world of European professional football.

To give the announcement of the death of Jody Lukoki we thought the Dutch club ofFC Twentethe team he has played for in recent seasons.

This morning FC Twente received the terrible news of Jody Lukoki’s death. The club is shocked and deeply moved by this tragic event. FC Twente wish the family plenty of strength to work through this great loss.

These are the words written in the profile Facebook of the Dutch club.

Condolences for the death of Jody Lukoki

The 29-year-old footballer was born in Kinshasathe capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on November 15, 1992 and next autumn he would have turned 30 years old.

From very young, due to the war broke out in his country, he had been forced to run away away with his brother. He had taken refuge on Hollanda country that then also gave him citizenship.

Thanks to his talent he had managed to build a respectable career in the world of soccer. The first to notice and sign him were the Ajax observers.

After the youth, he was added to the first team when he was only 17 years old. With the Lancers of Amsterdam he stayed for three seasons, from 2010 to 2013, winning three Dutch leagues.

He later moved to the Cambuurto the PEC Zwolle and al Ludogorets. With the latter team he played for 5 seasons, from 2015 to 2020, also facing Milan on two occasions.

All the clubs in which he played have expressed theirs sadness it’s shown closeness to his familythrough touching messages on social networks.