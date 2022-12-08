The Mochitense Marco Coronel will fulfill the dream of playing in Europe. The Piaget Institute student was selected within the Salamanca UDS International Academies program, thanks to the agreement that the educational institution has with the Spanish club.

At a press conference held at the Prepa Piaget facilities, directors of the institution and the club, released the news that was a surprise for the young footballer.

Present at the meeting with the media were the General Director of the Piaget Institute Corin Félix Reza, the Sports President of Salamanca UDS Octavio Mora Guzmán, the Administrative Director of the Piaget Institute Carlos Humberto Vega Rendon, the Director of Prepa Piaget Karla Echave and the Technical Director Hugo Mora.

The central defender currently plays with the Salamanca Professional Third Division team in Jalisco and in the month of January when he turns 18 he will travel to Spain to join the youth team.

Octavio Mora pointed out that Salamanca’s project is to place Mexican players in Spainsituation that is being fulfilled.

“Our project is to bring Mexican players to Spain, we currently have 6 18-year-olds playing there in our subsidiary team, 2 of them are from Los Mochis, Nelson Rodríguez and José Trejo.”

For his part, Coronel was happy and gave an emotional message to his teammates.

“I feel very happy because I know that everything I have experienced now I am having a rewardI hope it helps everyone, thank your parents for everything they give you, because nothing is easy, motivate them to follow their dreams, because if you believe it, believe it.”

The central defender was previously in Chivas Basic Forcesbut the injuries caused his departure from the rojiblanco club.