Fatal collision after a fight between fans: it happened in Cernusco sul Naviglio, Milan. The two protagonists of the shocking incident are Antonio Balloccothe victim and Andrea Berettathe executioner. The murder took place in via Nino Besozzi, right in front of the Testudo gym, a well-known meeting point for Inter fans. Bellocco and Beretta allegedly met to discuss issues that were being clarified, inside the victim’s Smart. But what was supposed to be a confrontation degenerated into violence.

Clash between fans degenerates into fatal attack: Antonio Bellocco loses his life, stabbed by Andrea Beretta

Initial investigations reveal that the verbal argument turned into a physical fight when Bellocco pulled out a gun. The detonation injured Beretta in the leg. In a lightning-fast and lethal response, the Inter ultra leader grabbed a knife and stabbed Bellocco repeatedly in the throat, inflicting fatal wounds.

The dynamics of the murder, although still partially shrouded in mystery, seem to paint a picture of revenge and settling of scores within the same group.

What makes the drama even more surreal is the context in which it matured. Only a few hours earlier, in fact, Bellocco and Beretta had shared a soccer game. Marco Ferdicoanother representative of the organized Nerazzurri fans, portrays them smiling in a friendly match between Inter and Milan fans. The event in other circumstances would have been a reason for pride and celebration. The caption of that shot, “Milan derby between brothers”now sounds like an ominous omen, recalling other biblical brothers.

Beretta’s arrest, which occurred shortly after the murder, shook the ultras world, already often at the center of controversy and judicial chronicles. Investigations continue to clarify the motive and background of this bloody clash. What remains is the pain of a broken life and the concern for a violence that seems to know no boundaries, not even among those who called themselves “brothers”.

Inter fans are forced to deal with a loss that goes beyond football. The episode lays bare the shadows of a universe too often ignored.