Today, February 15, the International Day of Childhood Cancer and the Argentine Pediatric Foundation (FuPeA) will carry out an awareness campaign where the players from the different Super League campuses came out with a flag before the start of the match with the aim of raising awareness and disseminating the existence of childhood cancer. In this way, FuPeA, together with the Health, Sports and Education Foundation (FuSaDE), the Leo Messi Foundation and the National Cancer Institute of Argentina and the Super League joined in a solidarity action that was carried out during the 20th date that began this Friday, February 13 and will end today with the match between Independiente and Lanús.

The campaign of the Argentine Pediatric Foundation

“The importance of raising awareness about childhood cancer has been reflected in the figures that show that in recent years in Argentina there was an improvement in the cure rates”, highlighted Dr. Marcelo Scopinaro, Executive Medical Director of FuPeA and former Head of the Garrahan Hemato-Oncology Service. Is that, according to the data reported by the Argentine Hospital Onco-pediatric Registry, dependent on the PROCUINCA Program – Comprehensive care program for children with cancer – of the National Cancer Institute of Argentina, survival at 36 months in the periods 2000-04 and 2010-14 ranged from 63.1% to 72.4%, this difference being significant.

FuPeA’s traditional golden balloon release.

In adherence to the campaign, on Friday February 14 at 10:30 in the morning, FuPeA held a conference for the second consecutive year at the Garrahan Hospital and, for the first time, at the Pedro de Elizalde Children’s General Hospital, which featured musical bands, superheroes that accompanied the different oncology patients from the institutions and activities for the boys that culminated with the traditional release of golden balloons, the identifying color for International Childhood Cancer Day.