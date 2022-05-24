The CEO De Siervo: “95% of potential Serie A fans are international, we need to find a way to reach them and make them passionate”

“Football is back”. Lega Serie A lands in the United States with a clear message. Italian football is attractive both sporting and economically and the American market has noticed it. With more and more properties made in the USA, and one of great appeal such as RedBird Capital one step away from entry, and with a growing interest in soccer, the idea of ​​taking root in the United States starting from New York seems more than logical.

the office – The League thus decided to open a representative office a stone’s throw from the famous Flatiron in NYC, putting into practice a strategy already implemented years ago by Liga and Premier. “We are 20 years behind – the CEO Luigi De Siervo confesses in a meeting with the media at the Hotel Plaza in Central Park – but we are rolling up our sleeves and we want to make up for lost time. The US market is very important to us, as is the international one. 95% of potential Serie A fans are international, we have to find a way to reach them and get them passionate about our product “. See also From the Genoese to the Salernitana: moves and counter-moves of the clubs fighting to save themselves

new fans – If in the US the love for Formula One, by now visceral, has blossomed thanks to the Netflix series “Drive to Survive” also the Lega Calcio has understood that to penetrate some markets the idea of ​​creating ad hoc productions is fundamental. “We are also a media company – continues De Siervo – in the United States for the first time we discussed the rights for the championship without an intermediary, finding an ideal partner like CBS and now we want to create exclusive content. Among other things we are planning a documentary “behind the scenes” in the next championship and also on a technical level we are at the forefront of television production. Then we also focus on social media, on Twitch and YouTube. We know we have a competitive product abroad and it is no coincidence that the official Serie A channel on YouTube has 8.3 million subscribers, numbers that are close to those of the NFL and which are far superior to Liga and Premier “. See also Green to the last breath! The Salernitana breaks through Udine and still believes in salvation

the stars – The announcement of the landing in the USA will take place in style, given that the Lega organized a gala at the famous Metropolitan Museum in New York with the presence of great stars of Italian football such as Alessandro Del Piero, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Nesta and Christian Vieri. To manage the Lega Serie A office in New York there will be a historical name of soccer with stars and stripes like Charlie Stillitano, who passed from the organization of the USA 94 World Cup to Mls to later become the reference point for friendlies organized on earth American from European clubs, assisted by Niccolò Luci. “The phrase ‘football is back’ could not have been more fitting – concludes Stillitano – we want to bring back enthusiasm in the States towards Serie A and I think this is the ideal time to take root here in the USA”. The not too hidden goal is to arrive in a couple of years in revenues for Lega Seria A close to 100 million euros from the American market. The start is certainly promising. See also F2 | UNI-Virtuosi chooses Doohan and Sato for 2022

May 24 – 20:35

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Soccer #Serie #returns #York #goal #million #euros #USA