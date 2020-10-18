D.he Spanish champions Real Madrid surprisingly suffered their first loss of the season in the Primera División before the start of the Champions League. The team of coach Zinédine Zidane, who made four substitutions at the break, lost 1-0 (0-1) to promoted FC Cadiz on Saturday evening and thus made an embarrassing slip in the fight for the next championship title.





Anthony Lozano (16th) scored the only goal of the game. Real’s German international Toni Kroos was replaced in the 78th minute. Madrid’s long-term rivals FC Barcelona had the chance to take the lead from Los Blancos in the evening. Real hosted Shakhtar Donetsk in the premier class on Wednesday.

Atlético Madrid meanwhile managed a successful dress rehearsal for the start of the Champions League at Bayern. Four days before the match in Munich, coach Diego Simeone’s team won 2-0 (1-0) at Celta Vigo. Luis Suárez, who moved from FC Barcelona to Madrid in the summer, scored on Saturday in the sixth minute after a nice combination to give the Rojiblancos the lead – his third goal in the fourth league game for Atlético. Vigos Sergio Carreira hit the post in the first half in the penalty area (26th). Yannick Carrasco (90. + 5) scored the goal for the final score shortly before the end. However, Diego Costa had to be replaced at the beginning of the second half due to an injury.

The Italian Champions League opponents of Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach meanwhile start the new season of the premier class after league defeats. Inter, hosts against Gladbach on Wednesday, lost the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan with 1: 2 (1: 2). Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (13th and 16th minutes) scored both goals for the Rossoneri, who took the lead in Serie A on Saturday. Lazio Rome, which received BVB on Tuesday, lost to Sampdoria Genoa 0: 3 (0: 2).

Ibrahimovic gave AC the lead after a penalty that he cleverly took out himself. Aleksandar Kolarov awkwardly fouled the 39-year-old in the penalty area. Ibrahimovic stepped up himself, failed to Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and scored in the margin. His ninth goal in the Milan derby (for both clubs) followed a strong counterattack. Romelu Lukaku (29th) scored the next goal after submission by former Bayern professional Ivan Perisic. Against Rome, Tommaso Augello (32nd) headed, Fabio Quagliarella (41st) with a long shot and Mikkel Damsgaard (74th) with a placed hit under the crossbar.

The German international Robin Gosens had to accept the first defeat of the season with Atalanta Bergamo. The Champions League participant (on Wednesday at FC Midtjylland) lost after three wins from three games at SSC Napoli with 1: 4 (0: 4) and had to give up the championship lead. After his appearances for the DFB selection, Gosens was replaced after 81 minutes. At Naples, the former Leipzig Diego Demme came late (83rd minute). The Mexican Hirving Lozano (23/27), Matteo Politano (30) and the former Wolfsburg Victor Osimhen (43) scored for Naples, the Dutchman Sam Lammers scored the only goal for the guests (69).

Record champions Juventus Turin did not get beyond a disappointing draw at newly promoted FC Crotone. The team of coach Andrea Pirlo separated 1: 1 (1: 1) from the table-18 on Saturday. and remains fourth in the table with eight points from four games. Simy (12th minute) scored a penalty for the outsider, Alvaro Morata equalized (21st). Juves Federico Chiesa also saw red (60).