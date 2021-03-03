NNational goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and record winner FC Barcelona have reached the final of the Spanish Football Cup with luck. The Catalans won the dramatic semi-final second leg against Sevilla FC 3-0 (2-0, 1-0) after extra time and progressed, although they were actually as good as eliminated.

Defender Gerard Pique took care of the last minute (90 + 4) with the 2-0 for the additional 30 minutes, Martin Braithwaite (95) scored the final score. In the first leg, Barca lost 2-0 at the beginning of February. Like four days ago in the 2-0 victory in the league duel in Seville, the former Dortmund Ousmane Dembele gave Barcelona the lead (12th). Ter Stegen held on to a rather weak penalty against Lucas Ocampos (73rd).

After the yellow-red card for guest player Fernando (90 + 2) Pique headed for the extension. Among the guests, Luuk de Jong also flew off with red (103rd). After the success over Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League round of 16 opponents, Barcelona have the chance to win their 31st cup. In the second semi-final, Athletic Bilbao and UD Levante face each other. The first leg ended 1-1, the decision will be made in Levante on Thursday.

Monaco conceded goal in stoppage time

The English record champions Manchester United can slowly but surely bury their hopes for the title after the next mistake. The Red Devils did not get past a 0-0 at Crystal Palace, as they did on Sunday at Thomas Tuchel’s FC Chelsea. The deficit on the sovereign league leaders and local rivals Manchester City is already 14 points eleven game days before the end of the Premier League. The Citizens cheered the 21st competitive game victory in succession on Tuesday. The team of team manager Pep Guardiola won against Wolverhampton Wanderers 4: 1 (1: 0).

In France, Paris Saint-Germain missed the Ligue 1 lead. Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s team won 1-0 (1-0) at Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday evening. The only goal of the game was scored by Pablo Sarabia in the 20th minute. It was the eighth victory of the Parisians, who had parted ways with German coach Thomas Tuchel at Christmas, in the past ten games. In the table, however, Lille OSC (62) remains at the top thanks to a second late goal from Jonathan Davis to a 2-0 (0-0) win at home against Olympique Marseille.

The first defeat after twelve games with ten wins conceded AS Monaco with the former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac. Away against relegation-threatened Club Racing Strasbourg lost the team from the Principality with 0: 1 (0: 0). Here, too, the goal fell late by Frederic Guilbert in the first minute of stoppage time. Monaco missed out on being fourth with 55 points on points to get within two points of PSG.

International player Robin Gosens scored his ninth goal of the season for Atalanta Bergamo in Italy and kept the Serie A club on course for the Champions League. In the 5: 1 (1: 1) against the bottom group FC Crotone, Gosens took the early lead (12th). Atalanta passed the defending champion Juventus Turin (both 49) with equal points and is new third.

AC Milan (53) suffered the next setback in the title race. In the home game against Udinese Calcio, the second in the table saved themselves thanks to a penalty from Franck Kessie in stoppage time (90th + 7th) to a 1: 1 (0: 0). The gap to local rivals Inter (56), who still has one game up their sleeves, is three points. Rodrigo Becao (68.) scored for Udine. Milan scored for the first time since beating Crotone 4-0 on February 7th. Most recently there had been three defeats in a row.