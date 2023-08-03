‘Aquitaine, sighs of a republican Spain’

The Spanish Civil War also had an impact on the south-west of France, through the exile of thousands of citizens to the neighboring country. They arrived through Hendaye and Bayonne and went mainly to Bordeaux. Throughout eight episodesthis podcast It immerses itself clearly and directly in the past of the New Aquitaine region and in the traces left in it by some Spanish republicans who arrived during the conflict and who remained throughout the many years of Francoism. The journalist María Díaz Valderrama pulls several strings to interview some of the last refugees in the region and historians who are experts in the field. The content created by the Podcastine platform is found in two versions, in Spanish and in French.

‘Impossible without them’

Coinciding with the start of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, AS Audio launched at the end of July this sound space that covers in eight installments the stories and exploits of a sport that is becoming less and less a minority. There are many other success stories presented to us by the former Colombian soccer player Nicole Regnier. The winner of the first Ballon d’Or, Ada Hegerberg, had to face a sexist question at the award ceremony: do you know how to do twerking? And the only former player and coach with two Eurocups in different teams, Sarina Wiegman, tells how she cut her hair as a child to go unnoticed on the playing field, while she played with boys. They are some of the heroines who find the space to claim her in this podcast.

‘Fxck! Fame’

The European Film Challengea platform for young European moviegoers, has just launched a video podcast conversational in Spanish that explores through its guests the B side of the industry. Cadena SER journalist Laura M. Santamaría and producer Jesús Choya Zataraín act as presenters and chat with people they know well. In the first installment of this production of El Cañonazo Transmedia appears the singer Rocío Saiz (actress in the film my friend’s friend) as a declaration of intent. It talks about lesbian activism, privilege and visibility.

In English: ‘Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s’

The second season of this is coming podcast investigation, which has won a Pulitzer Prize and a Peabody Prize with these new chapters in 2023. With the subtitle Surviving St. Michael, the team led by Connie Walker not only informs, but also engages with their narrative, when it comes to addressing the more than 200 accusations of sexual abuse against priests, nuns and workers at a Canadian religious school within the country’s indigenous communities . This investigation is also a personal matter for Walker: her father was one of the students at that school in the sixties. The journalist is already preparing a third season, focused on the disappearance of two women belonging to the Navajo tribe.

