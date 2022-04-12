Former Mochitense professional soccer player José Luis “Willy” Castro Pérez, died this Monday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

who will play for Gold of Sinaloa in the First Division and the Ascent League, he was found dead at his home, apparently due to a heart attack while he was sleeping.

the skillful player lived for some years in the United Stateswhere he played in semi-professional leagues and tournaments.

Along with his twin brother, Rosendo “Tondo” Castro Perez, He started in amateur soccer in Los Mochis under the orders of Tomás Cereso at the UAS School.

in professional footballthe Castro Pérez brothers arrived at Dorados de Sinaloa, a team with which they came to play in the First Division and Liga de Ascenso.

With his great speed and ball touch, “Willy” was a reference in First Force soccer de Ahome and his talent took him across the border to play in semi-professional leagues in the United States.

The football community of Ahome regrets the departure of the “buddy” Castro, and even in the Dorados de Sinaloa club he sent his condolences on his social networks.