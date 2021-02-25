The Soccer For All It was a mark of Kirchnerism. As well, nonsense. Julio Grondona broke the contract with TSC, the company that owned the rights, and the First Division championships were broadcast on Public TV for eight years. Mauricio Macri ended the program and Alberto Fernández seeks to relaunch it. That is why tonight, from 9:10 p.m., Argentinos-Vélez will be broadcast on the state channel. The same will happen with Banfield-Colón, on Sunday at 17.10. Although there is a story with chiaroscuro behind this decision.

The Government has been working for a long time to gain access to four parties for their benefit. It is part, of course, of their political propaganda. Matías Lammens, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Santiago Carreras, Manager of Institutional and Public Affairs of YPF, were at the forefront of the negotiations. They met with Claudio Tapia, president of the AFA, and with the Argentine representatives of Turner Y Disney.

The North American chains had discrepancies. While the emissaries of the Mickey Mouse channel delivered two games, the TNT men stood. Did Disney give up the two parties because it aspires to merge ESPN Y Fox Sports? In Mexico and Brazil they did not approve the conglomerate of companies and the company was forced to divest. Why in Argentina would they make another decision?

The AFA had walked the path of Don Julio: Tapia announced with great fanfare the unilateral termination of the link with Fox Sports, but had to step back in flip flops because Turner It was not – and is not – willing to buy the remaining 50% of the TV rights. Marcelo Tinelli approached Alberto Pierri, former president of the Chamber of Deputies and owner of Telecentro, with an offer of 55 million dollars. Chiqui He publicly denied it, but widened the differences with the president of the League and San Lorenzo.

With Fernández at the helm. The President knew how to have several meetings with the soccer leaders. He asked that there be Soccer for All.

Once the differences with Tapia were settled by that judicial outrage, Disney managed to get the games to continue broadcasting on Fox in exchange for 45 million dollars for the extension of the contract until 2030. With Turner there are talks, but from the United States they wonder why they have to pay more money for a link valid until 2027.

Who will pay the cost of the matches? “No money will come from the State”, they told Clarion high government sources. But the value of the production of each meeting oscillates in the 3 million pesos between journalists, mobiles and satellite. The Court, the same production company that was in charge of the old FPT, will take care of providing the staff. Yes, Public TV will put its own reporters, commentators and chroniclers at the service on the playing field.

Those 3 million pesos are not covered by private guidelines (Quilmes and Libra Seguros, to name two sponsors). Only 20% of production is paid for. Will the State provide publicity to sell Government K? In that case, the phrase of the consulted official who said that public funds will not be used for football would no longer be so forceful. In the middle of the crisis that affects Argentina, the numbers do not close and the spending in the ball, much less.

The Government wants four parties and will continue to insist. He asked for a large team to be released for the weekend, but here the two companies agree. They consider that it would break the business. There is a detail that supports this refusal: of the 3 million subscribers that the Premium pack has, 2,500,000 correspond to River, Boca, Racing, Independiente and San Lorenzo.