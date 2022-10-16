In a multi-interview for his foundation with 90 questioners, Kroos requests the introduction of the net time for football, specifically an hour of actual play. For a long time Augusto César Lendoiro, one of the characters in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, claims the same in press collaborations. Xavi and Ancelotti have also advocated for it. The last three are classics, people raised on football from the old testament, not novolaters no sensitivity to the past. And Kroos is not a influencer of the latest generation with pretensions to notoriety, but a veteran of a long and happy career.

By the old testament, the game lasted ninety minutes according to the referee’s clock, who only stopped it for visible reasons and accepted by all. Natural interruptions were considered to be out-of-bounds or baseline, or fouls; the game resumed with decent speed. When there was an extraordinary interruption (a serious injury, an incident in the stands, a dog or cat that jumped, something unrelated to the game, anyway…) the referee stopped the clock and reactivated it when the problem was resolved. And also when he understood that someone intentionally delayed a serve, something that was reprimanded more diligently and severely than today. It was played until the referee’s clock reached the 90th minute. The actual playing time was just under an hour.

That was simple, but there were other circumstances. There were no changes, except for the goalkeeper in case of injury and in the European Cup or even that. The changes came and went up: two, three, five left due to the pandemic, one more in extra time… The fashion of throwing the ball out every time one falls or throws appeared. The fourth referee came and brought the fights with the benches and their sequel of stoppages so that the referee goes to warn, admonish or expel. Plus the VAR, with the boring reflections of its chicken sexers in the misty room. And the breaks for hydration, which camouflage downtime for the coaches. And the abusive cliques around the referee grew, more frequent and tolerated as time goes by. I do not forget the referee warning the players in each and every one of the corners that they cannot push or grab, something they already know since they were little. Nor of the new wave of consented offsides until the play is rushed and only then will the flag be raised…

All those adherences, mostly absurd, with which football has been loaded overwhelm the ability of the referee to control the playing time in the old way. Today, all of this is put together in a kind of estimation that is a little bit ojimeter between the VOR room, the fourth referee and the referee himself, and it is announced on a board of X minutes that is nothing more than a minimum reference, because things can happen during that residual time. And the ending is fuzzy. By the old testament, time ended on the referee’s wrist with no more flexibility than the release of a penalty produced at the time limit; in that case, it was allowed to be thrown beyond the referee’s 90th minute, but without rebounding, as are those of the shootouts. Now the play is allowed to finish, take the corner… And the corner rebound?

The old simplicity of football has been beaten by many flanks in a process of continuous self-injury that in this section places it before problems such as a match lasting 102′ and only 41′ having been played. I guess it won’t be long before Kroos, Lendoiro, Xavi and Ancelotti see their proposal elevated to rule.

For some time now, football has been taking many things from basketball and other American sports: changes, fixed numbers on jerseys, proliferation of referees, statistics, technological review, coach standing up shouting, volatility of squads, blocks, continuous kicking of rules… The next thing will be the measurement of time.

