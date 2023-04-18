Clash between supporters of Colombian club Atlético Nacional clashed with police in Medellin

supporters from the colombian team Atlético Nacional clashed with police in the game against Cali America, on Sunday (16.Apr.2023), in Medellín, Colombia. At least 89 people were injured.

The confusion started even before the game started. According to the Colombian press, the reason for the confrontation was the disagreement between the members of the organized supporters. “Los del Sur” and the board of Atlético Nacional. In recent weeks, the club has suspended the financial support it provided to the organization to help with travel costs.

Watch (1m02s):

In noteAtlético Nacional stated that “All fans are equally important. Therefore, we firmly believe that no one should have privileges over others.”.

In an interview with Colombian radio snailthe leader ofLos del Sur”, Felipe Munoz, said that the organization does not earn anything from the club and that there is an agreement between the parties.

“They don’t give us a ticket for the benefit of anything, it’s part of a full-time job that we’ve had a relationship with the club and municipal administrations for 24 years. For 10 years we have been doing an integral work of logistics and pedagogy”, Munoz said.

The mayor of Medellin, Daniel Quintero, said he would not tolerate any more episodes of violence and that he would no longer lend the stadium until the club and the fans reached an agreement.

“We will not tolerate violence. I have to put up to 800 police in each match. We will not lend the stadium [municipal Atanasio Girardot] to Atlético Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed between fans and officials, and surveillance is paid by the club.”said Quintero.