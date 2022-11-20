Soccer cock: vote for the teams you think will go to the round of 16 in Qatar 2022

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
World Cup Qatar 2022: fans of Argentina.
This Sunday begins the biggest football party. Messi? Ronaldo? Pick his favorite.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 20, 2022, 06:46 A.M.
Let football start talking. The starting flag of the World Cup 2022after the preamble marked by the greatest controversy in the history of this championship, will take place between what are, in theory, the two weakest rivals in group A, the host team and an Ecuador that returns after an absent edition.
The ball will take the floor at the moment in which the Italian referee Daniele Orsato gives the order to start at the Al Bayt stadium and the 60,000 throats begin to encourage the footballers, a cry with which it is hoped to silence the criticism that until now surround the World Cup.
The whole of Qatar dreams of this, of the game taking center stage and denunciations, suspicions, and the intricacies of a country that, without a football tradition, won the organization of a World Cup and, with it, tons of criticism, are left behind.
His team, the third worst ranked to appear in this World Cup, FIFA 50, only better than Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61), faces its first participation, which opens against a team with recovered enthusiasm, the great surprise of the South American classification.
